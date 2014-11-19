First Book to host 'Frozen' book fair

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County's First Book, is hosting a “Frozen” book fair party on Saturday, December 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event will be held at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, on 3346 Reed Street in Myrtle Beach. Children and parents are invited and encouraged to dress as characters from the movie, Frozen.

There will be story time, a photo booth, coloring and more. Proceeds from a portion of sales from the event will go to First Book, to purchase books for children in the area.

Anyone who is interested in attending the fair can request vouchers by emailing mprufer@coastal.edu, mwillis@coastal.edu or marshatennant@yahoo.com. According to a press release from First Book, vouchers can be used for the entire day and for online shopping for five days after the fair.

For more information visit, www.firstbook.org.

