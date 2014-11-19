Conway man accused of assaulting employee for over four years

mom-and-pop restaurant is accused of abusing his employee for more than four years.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The owner of a downtown Conway





Bobbie Edwards, 50, has been charged with the second degree assault and battery, according to police.





Edwards is accused of choking, slapping, beating and burning a J&J Cafeteria employee.





Questions surfaced as law enforcement began the investigation.



"Bobby is 50 years old, never been in trouble, life long resident, business man, family man, has children school aged," defends Scott Bellamy, Edward's attorney. "We became aware of the investigation two or three weeks ago through law enforcement. We cooperated with the investigation," he continued.



Edwards was served a warrant by SLED. The Conway Police Department said the investigation started with the Department of Social Services. The warrant claims the victim ended up with scars from beatings with a belt or belt buckle and burn scars throughout his body.



Bellamy says, "Other than the general allegations and the warrant, we don't have any other information about exactly what the accusations are other then what we received today by way of the arrest warrant."



The accused physical abuse and assault allegedly happened multiple times over the span of more than four years from January 2010 to October of 2014.



Wednesday, Bobby Edwards was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.





