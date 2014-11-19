Police charge dancer in shoe assault at Myrtle Beach gentleman's club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting another woman with a high-heeled shoe inside the bathroom of a Myrtle Beach gentleman's club pleaded guilty Monday.

Carolynn Elizabeth Wright, 22, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery from a charge in November 2014. Wright was sentenced to 6 days in jail and ordered to pay court costs.

A 24-year-old woman reported that Wright assaulted her early in the morning on November 13 inside the bathroom of Chez Joey, a gentleman's club on Seaboard Street.

The victim told police she was in the bathroom when Wright grabbed her by the hair and then pulled her down. The victim said Wright took a clear plastic high-heeled shoe and began hitting her multiple times in the head and face.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for two puncture wounds to her scalp, a swollen left eye and some swelling to her forehead, according to the report.

