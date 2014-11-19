Heating problems delay Carver Elementary in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Heating problems delay Carver Elementary in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Due to heating problems, there will be a two hour delay at Carver Elementary, according to district officials.

Students riding the bus are being transported to Lucy T. Davis Elementary.

