Victim identified in Horry County fatal crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person has passed away following a fatal crash Tuesday, Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed.Joey Causey II, 16, of Aynor died from multiple trauma due to the crash, according to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler.He was an avid drag racer and grew up around cars."He loved it," said Steve Causey, Joey's cousin. "It was in his blood."

Joey recently started attending the Academy for Technology and Academics as an automotive technology student.

"They've all bonded very closely even though it's just first semester, first year that they're here," said the school's principal, David Stoudenmire. "So it's something we're going to have to work through and help our students and our faculty. His teachers were very emotional this morning."



The accident happened on Party Pines Road and Enoch Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Highway Patrol.



The single-car crash happened when the truck ran off the road, struck two trees before turning over in the ditch.

"In our community, this is a very busy road that isn't acknowledged very often and because of that, accidents like this happen," said Morgan Rogers, who lives in Conway. "I really do think if it was patrolled more, things like this would have a lot less chance of happening."



The passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Friends of the family say he broke his arm, but is doing well.



