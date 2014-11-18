2 guns taken from North Myrtle Beach home following fatal shooting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police took two guns from the home of the North Myrtle Beach man who shot another man to death Tuesday night. A hand gun and a long rifle were taken for evidence, a police report states.

Randy Buchanan, 50 was taken into police custody and released after the fatal shooting. The Solicitor's Office determined the shooting may fall under the state's “Castle Doctrine.”

Joshua Shannon McCoy, 35, died following the shooting, Coroner Michelle McSpadden confirmed. An autopsy completed Wednesday determined McCoy died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident happened at a mobile home park on Tams Drive just before 8 p.m., said Chief Phil Webster with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Buchanan shot a man in the chest through a closed glass door that was separating the two men, according to Pat Dowling, public information officer.

Webster said the department got the call at 8 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the shooting.

Representatives from the Solicitor's Office also responded to the scene, and based on their initial findings and narratives, they advised the NMB Department of Public Safety not to charge Buchanan, until further investigation into the events surrounding the shooting, based on the Protection of Persons and Property Act, or the Castle Doctrine, according to Dowling.

According to Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, the Castle Doctrine lays out a case for self-defense, and doesn't apply just to someone being inside your home, but any place you have a right to be.

Dowling said an investigation by NMB DPS is ongoing to determine the nature of the relationship between Buchanan and McCoy, and exactly what happened during the incident itself.

Dowling said had Buchanan been charged overnight, it could have been for a lesser degree of murder or involuntary manslaughter.

