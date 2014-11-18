Burglars are ransacking the Pee Dee

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A reported gang of burglars is on the prowl, targeting local businesses creating fear and causing damage across the Pee Dee.In just the past couple of months, 10 businesses have been hit in Darlington County, officials say.Neighboring cities and counties have the same problem.“We do take precautionary measures against [the crime] and our employees are reminded daily of the procedures to go through, in case such things do happen,” Stacy Weatherford of FastTrack said.Stacy Weatherford is the manager at FastTrack gas station.Weatherford says she and her staff are well aware of the burglars sacking businesses across Darlington County and the Pee Dee.“During certain days and certain hours we can't break $100 bills, later in the evening we can't,” Weatherford said.Proactive measures like these are what the Darlington County Sheriff's office is requesting all businesses take to help eliminate their chances of being hit.“This has been a trend in the last two months probably across Darlington County, Florence and actually stretching as far as Georgetown and Williamsburg,” Sheriff Wayne Byrd of Darlington County said.Investigators are plotting out businesses that have been hit and other businesses to keep a close eye on.“Right now, we think we have we've got one group maybe more that are doing the majority of these break-ins,” Byrd said.The Sheriff's office said so far that group is responsible for thousands of dollars in damage caused by smashing store front windows.Sheriff Byrd says the thieves are quick, which is presenting a challenge in catching them.“The majority of time, it's either a big break or just old fashion police work. You find somebody that knows something about the crime,” Byrd said.If you have any information about these strings of burglaries you are asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

