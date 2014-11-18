Committee approves funding to add car rider lanes at 3 Horry County schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Funding for additional car rider lanes has been approved for three Horry County schools.

The district requested funding from the Horry County Transportation Committee.

The three schools are Daisy Elementary in Loris, Seaside Elementary in Garden City Beach and St. James High School in Myrtle Beach.The projects are expected to start after the first of 2015, according to the Horry County Transportation Committee.

Plans to start at the north end of the county were discussed by committee members, which would make Daisy Elementary the first of the three schools to get additional car rider lanes. The committee also discussed waiting to start the projects in the spring because the asphalt companies need warmer weather to put down pavement.

The district previously requested half a million dollars for the project. The total project is estimated to cost $1.9 million.

The school board will fund the majority of the project, according to the transportation committee.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.