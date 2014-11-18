Myrtle Beach police to hold checkpoint Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department will host a checkpoint on Sunday, November 23.

Briefing will be held between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Logan's Roadhouse located on 1136 Oak Forest Lane.

After dinner, officers with the police department will head to the checkpoint location(s).

Checkpoints will begin 8 p.m. and end no later than 11p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.