North Myrtle Beach searches to fill 3 board positions

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is accepting applications to fill three seats on the Accommodations Tax Board.

There are available seats for:
- a member at large
- a member who works in the hospitality industry
- a member who works in the lodging industry

“We're looking for people who want to serve and be willing to work and to make some hard decisions,” said Pat Dowling, Public Information Officer.

The responsibilities of the Accommodations Tax Board is to review requests for Accommodations Tax funding every year.

Requests come from the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, city departments, and outside nonprofit agencies. When the board has determined how it would like to spend a given year's Accommodations Tax revenue, they make a recommendation to city council. City Council then considers the board's recommendations.

“It helps if board members understand the art of compromise. There is only so much Accommodations Tax revenue to go around each year, and the board members have to work together as a team. Each member might have to make some concessions in order to arrive at an overall apportionment that represents interests involved,” Dowling said.

Applications are due by December 1. City council will make appointments at the December 15 meeting. All interested individuals should contact City Clerk Merideth Smith at mjsmith@nmb.us. The three seats are not paid positions.

