Arthritis Foundation to sponsor Jingle Bell Run

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Arthritis Foundation is sponsoring the Jingle Bell Run/Walk, from Saturday, November 22 at 1 p.m. to Sunday, November 23.

The run will take place at Broadway at the Beach, located on 1322 Celebrity Circle, in Myrtle Beach. Walkers and runners are urged to wear holiday themed costumes and tie jingle bells to their shoelaces. This event is designed support and raise money for the Arthritis Foundation.

Below is a schedule of events for the weekend:

Event Schedule:

Bank Night/ Packet Pick-Up. You may drop off any funds you have raised.

5K Participants may pick up Race Bib, Timing Chip and T-shirt. Fun Run/Walk Participants may pick up T-shirt.

You may register for the 5K at Bank Night/Packet Pick Up - cost $30.

Location: Fairfield Inn at Broadway at the Beach (behind Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse) 11/21/2014 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

- Participant Check-In and Packet Pick-up (for those who did not attend early packet pick-up) - Late Registration for all events (5K, 3 & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk & Reindeer Dash 11/22/2014 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Group Warm Up & Stretch 11/22/2014 1:50 pm - 2:00 pm

Reindeer Dash Begins (Ages 8 & Under) 11/22/2014 2:00 pm - 2:10 pm

5K Competitive Run Begins 11/22/2014 2:10 pm - 3:10 pm

3 & 1 Mile Fun Run Begins 11/22/2014 2:15 pm - 3:30 pm

Closing Ceremony & Awards 11/22/2014 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Fees:

5K Competitive Run Registration Fee *: $25.00

5K Registration Fee: Last Day to Register On-line 11.20.14; 11: 00 am - Day of Registration fee $30 Last Day to register to guarantee T-shirt 11.04.14

Jingle in Your Jammies: $25.00

Become a virtual participant. Support the Jingle Bell Run this year from home in your jammies.

3 Mile Fun Run/Walk Registration Fee *: $15.00

3 Mile Fun Run/Walk: Last Day to Register On-line 11.21.14 9:00pm - Day of Registration fee $20 Last Day to register to guarantee T-shirt 11.04.14

1 Mile Fun Run/Walk Registration Fee *: $15.00

1 Mile Fun Run/WalkLast Day to Register On-line 11.21.14 9:00pm - Day of Registration fee $20 Last Day to register to guarantee T-shirt 11.04.14

Kid's Reindeer (Ages 8 & under) - Registration Fee: $10.00

Kid's Reindeer Dash Ages 8 & under: Last Day to Register On-line 11.21.14 9:00pm - Day of Registration fee $15 Last Day to register to guarantee T-shirt 11.04.14

