SLED and DCSO investigating illegal gambling activity

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The State Law Enforcement Division and the Dillon County Sheriff's Office are investigating illegal gambling activity around the Hampton Street and East Hampton Street area, according to Thom Berry with SLED.

Berry said that several arrests have been made and more are expected.

Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

