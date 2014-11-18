Experts recommend preparing home for record low temperatures

1) Use only appliances that cut off automatically if tipped over.

2) Use only models that have been approved by a nationally recognized testing agency (UL or Factory Mutual).

3) Keep combustible materials at least three feet away from space heaters.

4) If using an electric model, make sure the cord is not frayed or worn. Never use an extension cord with a portable heater.

5) Keep children and pets away from portable heaters. It only takes a second for curiosity to lead to a serious burn.

6) Turn heaters off when you leave home or go to bed. It doesn't make sense to lose your possessions or your life while trying to save energy.

7) If you are using a kerosene heater, use only IK kerosene as a fuel. Never use gasoline or any other flammable liquid in a kerosene heater. Follow all the manufacturer's instructions.

Good judgment, common sense and following the manufacturer's recommendations will allow you to safely enjoy your portable heater.

If you have any questions about the safe use of portable heaters, contact the Florence Fire Department.

