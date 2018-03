Experts recommend preparing home for record low temperatures

1) Use only appliances that cut off automatically if tipped over.

2) Use only models that have been approved by a nationally recognized testing agency (UL or Factory Mutual).

3) Keep combustible materials at least three feet away from space heaters.

4) If using an electric model, make sure the cord is not frayed or worn. Never use an extension cord with a portable heater.

5) Keep children and pets away from portable heaters. It only takes a second for curiosity to lead to a serious burn.

6) Turn heaters off when you leave home or go to bed. It doesn't make sense to lose your possessions or your life while trying to save energy.

7) If you are using a kerosene heater, use only IK kerosene as a fuel. Never use gasoline or any other flammable liquid in a kerosene heater. Follow all the manufacturer's instructions.

Good judgment, common sense and following the manufacturer's recommendations will allow you to safely enjoy your portable heater.

If you have any questions about the safe use of portable heaters, contact the Florence Fire Department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With our area expected to see record low temperatures overnight , and a freeze warning for South Carolina, there are several ways homeowners can protect themselves from winter weather hazards.“Freezing temperatures can expose homeowners to a number of different risks,” said Russ Dubisky, executive director of the S.C. Insurance News Service. “Frozen pipes can burst causing thousands of dollars in damage, and the use of supplementary heat sources can increase the risk of fire or injuries.”Statistics show an increase in residential fires around the start of winter as more families use fireplaces, wood stoves, furnaces and space heaters.To protect your home against fire, the S.C. Insurance News Service recommends the following:The average homeowners insurance claim for water damage and freezing is nearly $6,000, according to the Insurance News Service, and the price tag for unchecked flooding can go even higher. They recommend the following precautions to prevent frozen pipes:If you do decide to use a portable heater to provide warmth, the Florence Fire Marshal has some important safety tips to avoid tragedy:Use the player above to watch a YouTube video from FEMA demonstrating portable heater safety. Mobile users, tap here to view the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=9AMQ1ASnmNU