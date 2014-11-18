Horry County sheriff deputy charged with assault while on-duty

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Christopher Bowen, 52, an Horry County sheriff deputy, was released Monday on $1,000 bond after he was charged with assault and trespassing while he was on duty.

Horry County police responded to a home on Pine Loop Road near Conway Saturday afternoon in reference to a fight in progress.

Officers learned from Bowen's ex-girlfriend that he had come to her home in a sheriff's van after making rounds to confirm dinner plans that were made earlier in the day, according to the police report.

While trying to enter the woman's house, her boyfriend and the witness, the woman's father, asked Bowen multiple times to leave.

The woman told police that she stood between Bowen and the door and he pushed her against the side of the house, according to the report.

The victim's boyfriend told police that Bowen pushed the woman's hand away and the men argued.

The woman told officers she and Bowen had not been together for a year and half and were trying to stay friends, according to the report.

Bowen was a deputy assigned to transport inmates from MBPD, NMBPD and Surfside PD to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to Tom Fox, Jail Director for J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Bowen was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning on charges of third-degree assault and battery and first-offense trespassing, according to jail records. Bowen was released on bail later that morning.

He was terminated of his duties Tuesday.

