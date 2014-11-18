Multiple agencies investigating spate of burglaries in Darlington Co.

Damage to the Dollar General on Highway 340 after a burglary on Oct. 20. Source: DCSO

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – There have been 10 burglaries so far in Darlington County since the end of September, and now multiple agencies are working to stop those responsible.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd says this is now a multi-jurisdictional investigation, and there was a meeting last week with representatives from the sheriff's offices in Georgetown, Florence and Williamsburg counties to try to stop these burglaries. These counties are also sharing data with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday morning, a stolen pickup truck crashed into the front of a convenience store in a failed attempt to steal an ATM. Back in October, deputies pursued a Cadillac Escalade after a burglary at a Dollar General that left heavy damage to the store's front doors.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.