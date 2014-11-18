Record cold arrives Wednesday morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Record cold arrives Wednesday morning

 MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF First Alert Weather team is forecasting record cold temperatures for early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures by sunrise on Wednesday are expected to have dropped into the middle 20's along the Grand Strand. The coldest of the weather will remain farther inland with lower 20s and upper 10s across the Pee Dee and Border Belt. 

Forecast Low Temperatures

  • FLORENCE                  20° 
  • MYRTLE BEACH       24°
  • MARION                       20°
  • BENNETTSVILLE      19°
  • LUMBERTON              18°
The current record low is 24° (1951) for Florence and 25° (1949) for Myrtle Beach.

FEMA recommended the following precautions during times of extreme cold.

  • Stay indoors as much as possible and limit your exposure to the cold;
  • Dress in layers and keep dry;
  • Check on family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance;
  • Know the symptoms of cold-related health issues such as frostbite and hypothermia and seek medical attention if health conditions are severe.
  • Bring your pets indoors or ensure they have a warm shelter area with unfrozen water.

For more tips and precautions to take to prepare for this cold weather, head to:

http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/27417522/experts-recommend-preparing-home-for-record-low-temperatures

