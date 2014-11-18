Record cold arrives Wednesday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF First Alert Weather team is forecasting record cold temperatures for early Wednesday morning.Temperatures by sunrise on Wednesday are expected to have dropped into the middle 20's along the Grand Strand. The coldest of the weather will remain farther inland with lower 20s and upper 10s across the Pee Dee and Border Belt.

Forecast Low Temperatures

FLORENCE 20°

MYRTLE BEACH 24°

MARION 20°

BENNETTSVILLE 19°

LUMBERTON 18°

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit your exposure to the cold;

Dress in layers and keep dry;

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance;

Know the symptoms of cold-related health issues such as frostbite and hypothermia and seek medical attention if health conditions are severe.

Bring your pets indoors or ensure they have a warm shelter area with unfrozen water.

The current record low is 24° (1951) for Florence and 25° (1949) for Myrtle Beach.FEMA recommended the following precautions during times of extreme cold.

For more tips and precautions to take to prepare for this cold weather, head to:

http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/27417522/experts-recommend-preparing-home-for-record-low-temperatures

Copyright 2014

. All rights reserved.