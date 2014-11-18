HPD: Man wanted for attempting to steal TVs

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A man is wanted for attempting to steal three televisions from the Walmart in Hartsville, according to the Hartsville Police Department.

The police department is trying to identify the male subject in the red shirt.

The other person pictured was caught but refused to identify his friend who fled in a white Honda pickup truck.

If anyone knows who the subject in the red shirt is please send a message to the Hartsville Police Department's Facebook account or call (843) 383-3029.

