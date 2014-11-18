Horry County Government participates in the US Marine Corps Reserve Toy for Tots campaign

The following is a release from the Horry County Government:

Conway, South Carolina –Horry County Government is proud to be a part of the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign once again this year. Drop boxes will be available at the following County offices by November 21, 2014:

Carolina Forest Recreation Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Government & Justice Center, Atrium, 1301 Second Ave., Conway

Government & Justice Center, Register of Deed, 1301 Second Ave., Conway

J. Reuben Long Detention, 4150 J. Reuben Long Ave., Conway

James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd., Conway

L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Rd., Conway

M.L. Brown Jr. Public Safety, Emergency Management, 2560 Main St., Conway

Museum, 805 Main St., Conway

Myrtle Beach International Airport, 1100 Jetport Rd., Conway

North Strand Recreation, 120 Hwy 57 S, Little River

Public Works Facility, Engineering, 4401 Privetts Rd., Conway

Socastee Library, 141-707 Connector Road, Myrtle Beach

South Strand Complex, Auditor's Office, 9630 Scipio Ln., Myrtle Beach

South Strand Recreation, 9650 Scipio Ln., Myrtle Beach

Surfside Library, 410 Surfside Beach Drive, Surfside Beach

Veteran's Affairs, 2830 Oak St., Conway

The US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program distributes new, unwrapped toys to needy children ages 0 -12 years old in Horry County.

Boxes will be in the above locations by November 21, 2014, and Horry County will be collecting toys until December 16, 2014.?

Please note that Horry County is not a distribution point and cannot take requests for toys. Requests to receive toys through the program should be directed to the local Toys for Tots website at http://murrells-inlet-sc.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx.

For more information on Horry County Government's involvement in Toys for Tots, contact Kelly Lee Brosky at 843-915-5390 or broskyk@horrycounty.org.