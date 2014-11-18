Several 'Most Wanted' suspects located thanks to viewer tips - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Several 'Most Wanted' suspects located thanks to viewer tips

Shawn Jacobs, left, and Logan Aube, right, were captured thanks to viewer tips. Source: HCSO Shawn Jacobs, left, and Logan Aube, right, were captured thanks to viewer tips. Source: HCSO
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Over a dozen of “Horry County's Most Wanted” have been located or are no longer wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office, including several suspects caught thanks to tips from viewers like you.Twenty-five-year-old Shawn Lee Jacobs was wanted for two counts of assault and battery and the unlawful use of a telephone. According to the Horry County police report, Jacobs threatened a former roommate with a knife and baseball bat in August of 2014 following an argument.

The report goes on to say Jacobs also sent multiple text messages threatening to kill the victim. Jacobs was located by the HCSO thanks to a tip from a viewer.

Logan Aube, a Most Wanted suspect featured earlier this month, was also caught thanks to a tip from a viewer. Aube was wanted for two counts of grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. Three different Horry County Police reports detail how lawn mowing equipment was taken right off of property on Riverside Drive, Blue Heron Court and Walden Court in the Myrtle Beach sections of the county. The incidents took place between September and October of this year. Aube's last known address is on Amberwood Court in Myrtle Beach.

Other suspects who were located in recent weeks, or who are no longer wanted by the HCSO include:

-Billie Jones - Police say on January 28, 2013, 34-year-old Billie Joe Jones broke into the victim's home and stole jewelry, a TV and damaged furniture. The report says Jones also posted nude photos of the victim on Facebook. He was wanted for failure to appear for a second criminal domestic violence incident as well as malicious damage to personal property and petit larceny.

-David McCleod - According to the Horry County Police report, on the evening of April 5th, 33-year-old David McCleod punched his girlfriend in the head and body and threatened her with a butcher knife while at a family function. The two have a child together.

-Marcos Mullins – He has been charged with criminal domestic violence twice. His second offense landed him on Horry County's Most Wanted list.

-Tiffany Bryson - Bryson is accused of forgery, receiving stolen goods, and obtaining goods under false pretense. According to the Horry County Police report, Bryson forged checks from her boyfriend's account and cashed them at the bank back in June of 2014.

-Robert Geathers - Robert Earl Geathers, 31, also landed on Horry County's Most Wanted's list. Geathers was wanted for an assault and second-degree battery charge that happened earlier in September.

-Sanchez Spain - Twenty-year-old Sanchez Spain was wanted for failure to appear in court after being charged with illegal sale or delivery and possession of a pistol and drugs. The Myrtle Beach police report says Spain was pulled over for suspicious behavior in a parking lot of a closed establishment on the night of May 19. The report says Spain had no license for the car he was driving and when police attempted to arrest him he took off running. After a lengthy foot pursuit, Spain was found and arrested with 21 grams of marijuana, and a 9 mm stolen handgun.

-Anthony Green - On September 10, 2014 a man was body slammed to the ground by 32-year-old Anthony Darlyn Green, according to the Horry County police report. Now, Green is wanted for second degree assault and battery. The incident happened on Cedar Branch Road in the Loris section of Horry County. The report goes on to describe how Green and the victim got into an argument. Green picked up the victim and slammed him onto the pavement then took a 40-ounce beer bottle and struck the victim in the face, according to the report. Green's last known address is on Cedar Branch Road in Loris.

-Christopher Anderson - Christopher Earl Anderson, 27, is the next suspect. He was wanted for failing to appear for third-degree burglary. According to the Conway Police report, in June, Anderson broke into his ex-girlfriend's home by removing an AC unit from the window. Once inside, the report states he also assaulted her.

-Wanda Coleman - 44, was wanted for failing to appear for an original charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. A report by Myrtle Beach Police details how back in July of this year, an officer saw Coleman pass an envelope out of a car window to a man. The officer then walked over, passed her car, and saw a rock-like substance in her lap. It turned out to be more than two grams of crack. More than four grams of marijuana were also discovered.

-Donal Small, 57, was wanted for breach of trust over $2000, according to authorities. In July, Small was paid $3000 for a construction job he never completed, according to an Horry County police report.

His last known address is located on Renata Lane in Myrtle Beach.

-Stevie Smith was wanted for second degree burglary. He is accused of going through the window of a Myrtle Beach home and taking a television. Eyewitnesses told police they saw Smith and another man take the flat-screen TV, but didn't report the act because they thought the men were friends of the residents'. After the eyewitness described the vehicle the men were driving, the victim told police she believed the men were friends of her husband.

- Rayshawn Frinks was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend, police say. Rayshawn Blaine Frinks, of Conway, has been charged with criminal domestic violence and child endangerment.

- Nicholas Seantrez McCray, 24, was wanted for failure to appear for possession of a stolen pistol. The Horry County Police report says on June 23, 2014 in Horry County, police stopped a car McCray was in. During that traffic stop, police say he threw something out of the window. When police searched McCray they found cocaine on him, and a .38 caliber gun was found in the wood line near the car.

-Coleman Chestnut was wanted for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. The Horry County police report says that back on October 19, 2014 on Singleton Ridge Road, Chestnut repeatedly hit his girlfriend in the head and then threw her to the floor where she banged her head on the floor. The victim had to get three staples to the head just to close the wound.

