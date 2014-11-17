4-car crash slows traffic on Highway 501

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A four-car crash slowed traffic on Highway 501 Monday.

Horry County rescue crews and the State Highway Patrol responded to the accident, HCFR Battalion Chief Brian VanAernam confirmed.

The accident happened near Coastal Carolina University at around 7 p.m.

The Jaws of Life were used to extricate two people trapped, VanAernam said.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Lanes reopened about an hour after the accident.

