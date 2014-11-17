More than 80 homes could be annexed into Florence city limits

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One of the largest annexations to ever take place in Florence County could happen soon.Homeowners in the Windsor Forest Subdivision said they want to take advantage of lower taxes and faster response time from law enforcement and fire services.“We have access to fire and police service that is closer to us now,” Homeowner Laraine Stevens said.Laraine Stevens lives in the Windsor Forest Subdivision and was annexed into the city of Florence.Currently, more than 80 homeowners are hopeful of the annex.Homeowners said nearby fire and police protection and cheaper taxes would be beneficial.“It's kind of unusual most people look at being in the city as being expensive,” City of Florence Manager Drew Griffin saidFlorence City Manager Drew Griffin said in the past six months, 200 homeowners have decided to become a part of the City of Florence.“Ever since we did our first annexation in Windsor Forest we have slowly picked up homes and this is certainly the largest though.”

For those annexations to be official, a second reading of an ordinance will be needed by Florence City Council

