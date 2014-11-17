FCSO officers arrest teacher for assaulting student

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officers from the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested a former Florence school district employee Monday.

Bernard A. McIntosh, 54, of Lake City, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

According to a press release from the FCSO, McIntosh was arrested after a report was written by the Florence School District One around November 6.

McIntosh allegedly put the juvenile at "unreasonable risk of harm that would affect the physical and mental health of the child by engaging in a physical altercation" at the Clinical Day School located at 1806 East National Cemetery Road in Florence County. McIntosh's bond was set for $5,000.00.

“Florence School District One is cooperating fully with the Florence County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of this matter because we believe that the safety and well-being of our students cannot be compromised,” said Florence One Interim Superintendent Dr. Cleo F. Richardson.

According to a press release from Florence School District One, McIntosh has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by the FCSO and the school district.

