FCSO officials arrest 3 suspects following drug bust

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officers from the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a drug bust in Johnsonville.

Investigators recovered eight grams of heroin and 16.2 grams of crack cocaine, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said three firearms, a vehicle and over $2,200.00 in cash believed to be used to enable illegal activity, was taken.

According to officials, on November 13:

- Jeff McFadden, III, 36, of Johnsonville was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

- Jaron Trent McFadden, 26, of Johnsonville was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and manufacturing and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

- Nicholas Wilson, 28, of Pamplico was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances.

The search warrant came after a month-long investigation of complains and sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in the Johnsonville area. The investigation is still open and additional arrests are possible, authorities say.

