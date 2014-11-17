4 guns found among wreckage of fatal NC crash

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Four hand guns were found among the wreckage of a fatal accident in Robeson County on Monday morning.None of the guns were reported stolen, said Chief Deputy Randy McGirt with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The agency is in the process of tracing the guns to determine who the guns are registered to.Four people were killed when their car crashed head-on into a school bus on Wire Grass Road in Robeson County, officials said.The deceased victims were identified by the North Carolina Highway Patrol as: 16-year-old Kadaufei Worley, 18-year-old Tylek McNair from Fairmont, 15-year-old Daylon Cummings from Rowland, and Keyshawn Leonard from Fairmont.Worley was driving the car, officials confirmed. He was in the 11th grade at South Robeson High and played varsity basketball, according to Tasha Oxendine with Robeson County Schools.McNair was a senior at Fairmont High. Last year, he played football and basketball, Oxendine said.Cummings was a ninth grader at South Robeson High. He was on the Junior Varsity basketball team, according to the district.Leonard graduated last year from Fairmont High. He played football and basketball at the school, according to Oxendine.No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus had been picked up from Orrum Middle School by one of the district's engineers, and was on its way to the shop for maintenance, according to Raymond Cummings, Transportation Director for the Public Schools of Robeson County.The engineer, Kinyata Locklear, 36, of Maxton, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for medical treatment after the crash, according to the school district. Locklear was released Tuesday, according to Cummings.The Highway Patrol originally stated that the crash came after a vehicle pursuit with authorities, but later confirmed that there was no chase. The Highway Patrol received a call reporting suspicious activity from a private car that was apparently trailing the vehicle, but the responding officer had not reached them when the crash occurred.The Robeson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident occurred, but stated that it was not the result of a police chase.Anita Hunt took her son to the scene after it was cleared. She explained her son goes to the same school as two of the boys killed.Her son will be getting his license in just a couple of weeks, and Hunt said him driving is her biggest fear, because of accidents like this."That's my worst fear but I know we have to let them grow up. We have to let them become young men and young women, but after this right here, I'm trying to push it back a few more weeks," Hunt said. "Because no matter how good he is, how cautious he is, things happen. I told him today, I said son, 'This could be anybody's child....this could have been us.'"The school district has counselors at both schools for students and faculty. A spokesperson said the school is saddened to hear of the loss of these three students and their former student. The school said its thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends that loved them.Funeral arrangements have been made for McNair, Cummings and Leonard, according to District Superintendent Shanita Wooten.





A service will be held for Daylon Cummings at South Robeson High School on Friday, November 21 at 1 p.m. Students will be released early from school for the service.







A service will be held for Tylek McNair and Keyshawn Leonard on Sunday, November 23 at Fairmont High School. The service is scheduled at 2 p.m.





Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.