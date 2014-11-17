Five Points neighborhood gets special holiday decorations, plans for future

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One downtown community hopes holiday decorations will get you to visit and enjoy its businesses this holiday season.

Soon the streets in the Five Points neighborhood of Myrtle Beach will be lit up with festive lights. This year, The Five Points Association will be putting up more lights than years past, a promising sign for one of Myrtle Beach's oldest neighborhoods, one that sees its share of struggles.

Businesses in Five Points sometimes have a tough time getting people in the door, especially in the slow season. And the Five Points Association, which works to revitalize the area for businesses and attract visitors, says many places just don't decorate the streets with lights anymore. But their neighborhood still does.

“Being in the heart of Myrtle Beach, we thought it fitting to really decorate for Christmas, and it's getting bigger every year,” says Five Points Association member Rik Dickinson. Thanks to the community coming together, between the city, the chamber of commerce, Zipline adventures and private donors, residents will be able to enjoy and even more lights downtown.

“We've had in the past year, LED lighting over in Nance Plaza, down at Bratcher's Park, and now we're going to extend it onto Broadway,” Dickinson continues.

Businesses like when the lights go up. It gets people to the area, and it helps in the effort to attract more businesses in the neighborhood to join the Five Points Association- that way it can do more to entice you to visit and spend time and money there.

The association hopes this is just the beginning of bringing Christmas to downtown.

“We seem to get help every year,” Dickinson says. “We'd like to turn it into a festival eventually and maybe have the official Christmas tree moved down here, where there's room. And it's the center of Myrtle Beach, so everybody would drive by it.”

You'll be able to bring your family out to see the lights right after Thanksgiving.

