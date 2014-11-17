Marion County traffic safety checkpoint results

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion counties conducted a traffic safety checkpoint Friday night at the intersection of Bluff Road and Old Stage Road in Marion County.During the Operation, 201 vehicles were encountered and three suspects were arrested, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.The checkpoint resulted in the following charges:Child Restraint Violation 1ABC Violation 1Driving Under the Influence 2Open Container Violation 2Driver's License Violation 3

Driving Under Suspension 2

Vehicle License Violation 2

Possession of Marijuana 3

Fugitive Arrest 1



The focus of the traffic safety checkpoints is the prevention of motor vehicle accidents and the detection and enforcement of motor vehicle violations, including driving under the influence, according to Major Nunn.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



