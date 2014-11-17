Pickup truck crashes into Darlington County convenience store

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A stolen pickup truck crashed into the front of a convenience store early Monday morning, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd said that the truck drove away from The Markette located at Highway 15 and Highway 52 after a failed attempt in stealing the ATM machine.

The store owner said that the convenience store has been hit by burglars in the past.

This is an active investigation and if anyone has any information from this incident please contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office at (843)398-4501 or (843) 398-4920.

Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.