Bacon Party in North Myrtle Beach Thursday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local restaurant is throwing a Bacon Party this Thursday.

Castano's Italian Restaurant is hosting a party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 20th where guests can pay $5.95 for a variety of bacon plates.

The restaurant will also be serving bacon appetizers, bacon desserts, and bacon drinks, including Bacon Mocha Martinis and Waffle Shots.

Castano's Italian Restaurant will have bacon trivia games and will be giving away bacon prizes, as well.

You can make a reservation by calling 843-361-2000 or by clicking here. For more information about this event you can visit their website.

