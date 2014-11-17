Thick fog lingers in the Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fog is improving along the Grand Strand, but it is still thick across parts of the Pee Dee. It is the worst along and west of I-95. Conditions should continue to improve over the next 45 minutes to an hour.

We can expect to see rain and warmer temperatures into the mid 70's by this afternoon. Tuesday will be sunny, but temperatures will only be in the 40's. Expect another cool Tuesday with 20's in the overnight hours with people living near the beach feeling the cold air the most.

