Robinson Sets Rebound Record as Coastal Holds Off Pfeiffer

Robinson Sets Rebound Record as Coastal Holds Off Pfeiffer

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Media relations 

CONWAY - Alexis Robinson set a Coastal Carolina single-game record with 19 total rebounds as the Chanticleers (2-0) outlasted the Pfeiffer Falcons in the final minutes of play to come away with a 69-62 win Sunday afternoon in The HTC Center.

Robinson also owned the previous single-game record with 17 rebounds, which she reached in her first-ever game as a Chanticleer in Coastal's season-opening win against UNC Pembroke on Friday night.

Prior to that, the game-high on record was 15 rebounds, which had been accomplished twice in Coastal history. Sydnei Moss, who stands seventh all-time in Coastal history in career rebounds, recorded 15 against Winthrop in the 2010-11 season, while AJ Jordanreached the same mark last season against High Point on January 2.

Junior forward Anna Vogt led all players with 19 points, going 9-19 from the field and tacking on one free throw. Vogt was also Coastal's second-leading rebounder, finishing with 10 to complete the double-double.

Ced Gibson followed Vogt with 18 points, getting 13 from the field and going a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. As a team, Coastal shot 71.4 percent on its 21 trips to the charity stripe.

Four different Coastal players recorded steals, led by Gibson's two, while junior center Alira Mihocic led all players with three blocks.

Coastal shot 36.6 percent from the field in the first half as the Chants finished the opening frame with a slim 35-33 lead.

The Chants either trailed or were tied for the first eight minutes of the opening half. Gibson knotted the game at 11-11, and a jumper by Vogt on the following possession gave Coastal a lead it would hold until the second half. Gibson closed the first half leading Coastal in points with 11, while Vogt tallied eight.

Pfeiffer outscored Coastal 9-5 coming out of the break to retake a 42-40 lead at the 14:22 mark of the second half. The Falcon's lead lasted just 25 seconds, as a layup by Vogt tied the score, and a 3-pointer from Jas Adams on the next possession put Coastal back in front 45-42.

Pfeiffer refused to go away, however, as the Falcons tied the game twice more before the final buzzer. A 3-pointer from Meg Pritchard tied the score at 53-53 with seven minutes remaining, and Pritchard tied the game once more at 55 apiece, following up an AJ Jordanjumper with one of her own.

A 3-pointer from Stephanie Isaacs broke the tie and gave Coastal the lead for good. Isaacs finished the game as Coastal's leading 3-point shooter, going 2-4 from beyond the arc.

Pfeiffer made a comeback bid in the final minute of the game, but a series of free throws from Gibson and Isaacs in the closing seconds sealed the win for Coastal.

As a team Coastal out-shot Pfeiffer 36.2 percent to 33.3 percent, and grabbed 59 rebounds to the Falcons' 37. It is the second consecutive game that the Chants have totaled 59 rebounds.

The Chanticleers' 2-0 start to the season is the second in as many years under the direction of head coach Jaida Williams. Overall, it is the 14th time in Coastal history that the Chanticleers have won their opening two games. 

Coastal will look to remain perfect in its five-game, season-opening home stand when it hosts Barber-Scotia on Wednesday night. Opening tip is set for 7 pm.
