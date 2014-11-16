Local restaurants benefit from CCU football’s success

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - With another big win, the Coastal Carolina University football team will spend another week atop the poll. And while the results of their winning season are easy to see on the field, off the field and away from the program you will find a different kind of recent success.

"Oh, we absolutely see an increase in business,” said Lindsay Smith, a manager with Joe's Fresh Burgers.

Smith said this season has been great for business because of Coastal's success. With each Chants win, the restaurant and bar sees crowds of fans flood in to celebrate.

“I think that people are kind of in a better mood as it is and that makes them definitely want to venture out and be social and be around other people,” Smith said.

That increased business surprisingly isn't something limited to home games either. The local watering hole airs all away games, and to much surprise, those Saturdays have been just as successful.

"Home and away, I mean honestly people are willing to watch no matter what, rain or shine, you've got true blue fans out there,” Smith said.

While the Chants only have one home regular season left, there's good news. If the team continues this roll, it could host three more playoff games.

"It could help us tremendously,” Smith said. “I mean, if people are coming into town simply to be at those games, particularly because they are playoff games, they definitely have a bigger draw because people want to be with a winning team."

She believes those three bonus games could be huge for Joe's Fresh Burgers and many businesses nearby. Whether or not those games happen, all the businesses in the area are going to ride the wave of success for as long as they can.

"I think that level of enthusiasm definitely brings out a more social environment and I think people definitely want to venture out and be around more people,” Smith explained. “Wherever there's success involved, people kind of want to share it with everyone else."

The Chants have their final regular season home game Saturday against Liberty. After that, they will wait for the selection show on Sunday to learn their playoff fate.

