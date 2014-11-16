Myrtle Beach man arrested after police pursuit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man was arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to Sergeant Jeff Benton with the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol pulled over Tony Dale Snyder, 42, of Myrtle Beach on a traffic stop on Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach High School.

The trooper walked up to the car and asked Snyder for his information before Snyder fled up Robert Grissom Parkway to Highway 31, according to Sergeant Benton.

SCHP intentionally struck Snyder's vehicle to try to disable it and end the pursuit. Snyder also hit two SCHP vehicles attempting to get in his way.

Sergeant Benton said that one trooper was injured, treated and released from Grand Strand Medical Center.

Snyder was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with third offense DUI, second offense DUS, failure to stop for blue lights, and possession of cocaine and improper license plate.

