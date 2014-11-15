Suspicious deaths in Dillon County are being treated as murder-suicide, officials say

DILLON COUNTY (WMBF) - The preliminary findings of the investigation are that the three people found dead in a home in Latta are being treated as murder-suicide, according to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office.Miguel Diego-Mendez, 33, his wife Tiana Mendez, 30, and Summer Grice, 20, all from Latta, were found shot to death in a home on Forestdale Court, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.Cliff Arnett said investigators noticed things about the scene that make them believe that the deceased did not die from natural causes.The bodies were sent to Grand Strand Regional for an autopsy.SLED and the Dillon County Sheriff's Office are still investigating and are not sure of a motive.