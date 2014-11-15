Brewing at the Beach shows off local craft brewers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today was the fourth annual Brewing at the Beach, and the talk of the event was about how it was busier than any other year.

Many of those people who attended said they believe the huge turnout has a lot to do with more local businesses supporting the event.

This year Brewing at the Beach decided to try something new. Myrtle Beach area home brewers partnered up with local businesses and went toe to toe to find out who has the best beer.

The local businesses included local pubs, restaurants, and even a local grocery store. With those partners, eight home brewers gave out their beer, hoping to win one of two categories;

People's choice or Brewmaster's choice.

New South also gave free tours and showed exactly how its beer is brewed to interested visitors.

This is all part of the area's recent push to get more interest in breweries and craft beer.

Rick Brown was one of the eight competitors. He also owns Hurrican Maggies, a local craft beer bar. He said the success shows how craft beer is something both locals and tourists are always looking for.

"Myrtle Beach is growing in the craft beer industry,” Brown said. “We opened our bar two years ago on the cutting edge. I know there's been a push to get craft beer breweries in Myrtle Beach and it's just all about introducing the folks to the different kinds of beers that are available."

As for the winners of the competition, the brewers choice went to The OG Imperial IPA sponsored by J-mikes Jerky and the people's choice was the pumpkin ale sponsored by Bumsteads Pub, called Pumsteads Bumpkin ale.

