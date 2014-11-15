Man robbed and thrown from fifth floor balcony of Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man was robbed and thrown from a fifth floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach resort Friday afternoon, according to a police report.

A witness told police that he saw a black male being chased by two white males and one white female described as teenagers or in their early 20s at the 2300 block on Ocean Boulevard.

The witness said he was going to his vehicle when he heard a splash from the north tower. He then saw the 34-year-old victim in the resort's pond, and then helped him out.

The victim stated that the three people chasing him threw him over the fifth floor balcony, according to the police report. The victim described the woman as wearing a red hat and a red scarf.

Another witness said he saw a group of teenagers running on the floors of the resort. That witness described the woman as wearing a red tobbagon.

