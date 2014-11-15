Couple arrested after a combined state and local authority investigation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Friday night, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant in the Dovesville Area of Darlington County.

24-year-old Randy Jarmarsa Graham Jr. and 24-year-old Roberta Shante Smith were arrested as a result of an 11 month joint investigation with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Criminal Investigative Division and the Special Enforcement Unit were also joined in the investigation.

According to the press release, Graham is charged with 5 counts and distribution of crack-cocaine and 5 counts of possession with intent to distribute of crack-cocaine within proximity of a school. Smith is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Numerous firearms, money, and over $10,000 street value in crack-cocaine and marijuana were seized during the search warrant.

Graham also faces pending federal drug charges, as well as, additional state charges.





