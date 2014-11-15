Alcohol and money seized from local club - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Alcohol and money seized from local club

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Alcohol and money were seized from a business in Darlington Saturday morning by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

On November 15th, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigative Division, and the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a check at Club X, formerly known as Katy's Lounge on 1125 N. Main Street.

Darlington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Club X was operating without a valid alcohol license and seized the money and all alcohol on site.

Tron Danelle Hickman, 34, was charged with Unlawful Sales of Alcohol.

