Report: Loris woman stabs 2 men, charged with attempted murder

Lashenda Lucas, of Loris, has been charged with attempted murder.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Loris woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed two men.

Lashenda Lucas, 27, was charged with attempted murder by the Horry County Police Department.

Police said Lucas stabbed one man in his back and neck and another man in the chest.

The incident happened Tuesday, November 14 at a residence in Loris, according to the police report.

Following the alleged stabbing, police found Lucas hiding under a couch in a mobile home on David Road.

Lucas was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

