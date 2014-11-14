MBREDC names candidate for next President

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ten new companies in two years, an average salary of sixteen dollars; that is what the MBREDC has brought to Horry County. Now, a new candidate is in place to continue that economic development.During Friday's budget retreat, Horry County Chairman Mark Lazarus explained the council was postponing executive session in favor of introducing the new candidate to the public. After positive, supporting words from the Chairman regarding the applicant, the big announcement was made.Jim Moore has been selected as the top candidate to take the reins.“I have been in economic development for 20 years,” explained Moore from the podium. He told council he has worked in Georgia, Kentucky, and most recently, Horry County.Currently, he is the director of business development for the North Eastern Strategic Alliance. NESA is a regional economic development organization.“It is a field I feel very passionate about because of the impact it has on people's lives. From getting them a new job or a better job to provide for their family,” Moore said.For the last six years he has worked here in South Carolina, serving as the project leader for multiple ventures such as Frontier Communications.He mentioned he wants to help grow the Grand Strand from a beach destination to a business destination.“It took a few years for Myrtle Beach and Horry County to become a beach destination. I am excited to be considered to play a role in making Myrtle Beach and Horry County a business destination,” Moore said as he addressed the council.He mentioned he is ready to hit the ground running.While the position is not officially his just yet, the council seemed favorable in hiring Moore.

