Horry County, Pee Dee school districts' 2014 State Report Card

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County schools held a ‘good' Absolute rating, but fell to ‘below average' for a Growth rating, on the 2014 state report card.“Horry County Schools has experienced its most successful year in history,” according to the superintendent report.The Absolute rating measures performance for a single year.The Growth rating measures gains made over two consecutive years.In 2013, the districts earned a ‘good' Absolute rating and an ‘average' Growth rating.The district serves 40,978 students, according to the report.Of the five Florence County school districts, Florence One performed the best. The district earned the highest-possible ‘excellent' Absolute rating and a ‘good' Growth rating.Florence Five also earned an ‘excellent' Absolute rating. The district scored ‘average' for its Growth rating.Florence Four scored the lowest of the five districts with a ‘below average' Absolute rating and an ‘at-risk' Growth rating.Florence Two also scored an ‘at risk' Growth rating and received an ‘average' Absolute rating.Florence Three earned an ‘average' Absolute rating and ‘below average' Growth rating.The state report was issued Friday by the South Carolina Department of Education.Further inland, the Darlington school district earned the highest-possible ‘excellent' Absolute rating and ‘good' Growth rating.Dillon Three earned a ‘good' Absolute rating and ‘below average' for its Growth rating.Dillon Four scored ‘average' on both ratings.School districts in Marion and Marlboro counties also earned ‘average,' for both ratings, as well.Here are the report cards for each of the districts in PDF:

Florence Two

Florence Three

Florence Four

Florence Five

Dillon Three

Dillon Four

Darlington

Marion

Marlboro