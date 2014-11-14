Restaurant Scorecard: 3 local establishments get near-perfect scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On this week's Restaurant Report Card, we have the inspection reports from six nearby restaurants and stores, and three got near-perfect scores.Oasis Two Bar and Grill received a score of 88 during its routine inspection this week. Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors noted that there was a build-up of grime in the ice machine, the meat mallet and dicer had food build-ups, a non-service dog was in the facility, and the freezer was not spaces for cleaning, among other violations.Tokyo Japan on Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach got an A grade with a score of 91. Most DHEC violations were corrected during the inspection, but inspectors noted that cooked chicken was improperly cooling, sitting out in deep fry pans, shelving was not on the required 6-inch-minimum legs, and the floor under the sink needs repair.The Sea Captain's House on Ocean Boulevard received 78 points out of 100, earning a “B” grade from inspectors with DHEC. According to the report, the violations that were not corrected during the inspection included: foods were stored on the floor, an employee was preparing food with bare hands and long nails, dishes were stacked wet, wood shelves were in poor repair, there was no back flow prevention on the faucet, some equipment surfaces were dirty, walls and floors were in poor repair, and the floors and ceiling areas of the kitchen were dirty.The soda fountain at the Loris Drug Store on Main Street, the Subway on Cipriana Drive in Myrtle Beach and The Kitchen Restaurant and Lounge in North Myrtle Beach all got near-perfect scores: 99 out of 100.





