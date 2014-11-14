Surfside Beach to accept grant funding requests

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Accommodations Tax Committee is seeking grant funding requests from the community for the 2015 fiscal year.

The fiscal year begins on July 1, 2015 and ends June 30, 2016. Grant funds may be awarded for:

1. Advertising and promotion of tourism so as to develop and increase tourist attendance through the generation of publicity;

2. Promotion of the arts and cultural events;

3. Construction, maintenance, and operation of facilities for civic and cultural activities including construction and maintenance of access and other nearby roads and utilities for the facilities;

4. The criminal justice system, law enforcement, fire protection, solid waste collection, and health facilities when required to serve tourists and tourist facilities. This is based on the estimated percentage of costs directly attributed to tourists;

5. Public facilities such as restrooms, dressing rooms, parks, and parking lots;

6. Tourist shuttle transportation;

7. Control and repair of waterfront erosion;

8. Operation visitor information centers

Requests can be presented by a representative in person or be sent to the Accommodations Tax Committee, at 115 US Highway 17 North, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 between October 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014.

Click here to download grant applications or pick them up from Surfside Beach Town Hall on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

