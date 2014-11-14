Sub-freezing temperatures likely Sat. morning - tune in at 4pm for your First Alert forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing as we head into early Saturday morning.

The WMBF First Alert Weather team says to expect temperatures to fall into the lower 30's along the Grand Strand and the middle 20's across the Pee Dee for Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing for 3 to 5 hours inland, 1 to 3 hours along the coast.

A freeze warning has been issued for coastal Horry County, because this will be the first freeze of the season for that area. Florence and other areas of the Pee Dee should expect more freezing temperatures tomorrow as well.

FEMA recommended the following precautions during periods of cold weather:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit your exposure to the cold;Dress in layers and keep dry;Check on family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance;Know the symptoms of cold-related health issues such as frostbite and hypothermia and seek medical attention if health conditions are severe.Bring your pets indoors or ensure they have a warm shelter area with unfrozen water.After a brief warm-up for Monday of next, another period of sub-freezing temperatures looks likely for Wednesday and Thursday.

