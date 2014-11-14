Product recalls and alerts for November 2014 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Product recalls and alerts for November 2014

(WMBF) – Each month, dozens of products are recalled from shelves, and government agencies issue warnings about unlabeled allergens in your food.

Below you can find a list of the most recently-recalled products by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and recalls and alerts issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For images of the products and product labels, see the slideshow above. Mobile users, click here to view the slideshow: http://bit.ly/115MHSN

For a complete list of the latest recalls from all government agencies, visit: www.recalls.gov

Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls:

Goal Zero Recalls Battery Packs Due to Fire Hazard

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Goal-Zero-Recalls-Battery-Packs/

Pro Armor Recalls Doors for Polaris RZR 800 and 900 Utility Vehicles Due to Impact, Laceration Hazards 

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Pro-Armor-Recalls-Doors-for-Utility-Vehicles/

Tyco Fire Protection Recalls Simplex Fire Alarm Control Panels Due to Failure to Activate

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Tyco-Fire-Protection-Recalls-Simplex-Fire-Alarm-Control-Panels/

Bob-Cat Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Bob-Cat-Recalls-Zero-Turn-Mowers/ 

Hoppe's Recalls Semi-Auto Bore Cleaner Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirement:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Hoppes-Recalls-Semi-Auto-Bore-Cleaner/ 

Mohawk Recalls Rugs Due To Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at The Home Depot:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Mohawk-Recalls-Rugs/ 

AP Specialties Recalls Power Bank Chargers Due to Fire Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/AP-Specialties-Recalls-Power-Bank-Chargers/ 

Olympus Recalls Digital Audio Recorders Due to Burn Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Olympus-Recalls-Digital-Audio-Recorders/ 

Graco Recalls 11 Models of Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Graco-Recalls-11-Models-of-Strollers/

Leatherman Recalls Children's Multi-Tool Due to Laceration Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Leatherman-Recalls-Childrens-Multi-Tool/

CoScentrix Expands Recall of DD Brand Candles Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Hobby Lobby:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/CoScentrix-Expands-Recall-of-DD-Brand-Candles/

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Whippet Ski Poles Due to Risk of Injury:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Black-Diamond-Equipment-Recalls-Whippet-Ski-Poles/ 

Aqua Lung Expands Recall of Buoyancy Compensators Due to Drowning Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Aqua-Lung-Expands-Recall-of-Buoyancy-Compensators/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Recalls+RSS 

Venmar Ventilation Expands Recall of Air Exchangers Due to Fire Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Venmar-Ventilation-Expands-Recall-of-Air-Exchangers/

Tankless Water Heaters Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Daesung Celtic Enersys; Distributed Exclusively by Challenger Supply Holdings

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Tankless-Water-Heaters-Recalled/

Ventamatic Recalls Cool Draft Misting Fans Due to Risk of Fire and Electric Shock

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Ventamatic-Recalls-Cool-Draft-Misting-Fans/

McDonald's Recalls Hello Kitty Themed Whistles Due to Choking and Aspiration Hazards

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/McDonalds-Recalls-Hello-Kitty-Themed-Whistles/

Folding Lounge Chairs Recalled by 4Seasons Due to Fall Hazard; Sold exclusively at Ross Stores

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Folding-Lounge-Chairs-Recalled-by-4Seasons/

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Recalls and Alerts:

Marin Food Specialties, Inc. Initiates Voluntary Recall of Imported Organic Raw Almonds (Bitter Almonds) Due to Elevated Levels of Naturally Occurring Hydrogen Cyanide

http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm422431.htm

Schwartz Brothers Bakery Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in “Everything Bagels”

http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm422236.htm

Oasis Brands, Inc. Recalls Products Lacteos Santa Martha Because of Possible Health Risk

http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm419283.htm

House of Spices (India) Inc. Issues Alert on Undeclared Sulfites in “Golden Raisin”

http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm421978.htm

New Jersey Firm Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Fish, Wheat and Egg In Garden Rotini Salad.

http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm421579.htm

