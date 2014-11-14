Product recalls and alerts for November 2014

Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls:

Goal Zero Recalls Battery Packs Due to Fire Hazard



http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Goal-Zero-Recalls-Battery-Packs/



Pro Armor Recalls Doors for Polaris RZR 800 and 900 Utility Vehicles Due to Impact, Laceration Hazards



http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Pro-Armor-Recalls-Doors-for-Utility-Vehicles/



Tyco Fire Protection Recalls Simplex Fire Alarm Control Panels Due to Failure to Activate



http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Tyco-Fire-Protection-Recalls-Simplex-Fire-Alarm-Control-Panels/

Bob-Cat Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/Recall-Alerts/2015/Bob-Cat-Recalls-Zero-Turn-Mowers/

Hoppe's Recalls Semi-Auto Bore Cleaner Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirement:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Hoppes-Recalls-Semi-Auto-Bore-Cleaner/

Mohawk Recalls Rugs Due To Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at The Home Depot:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Mohawk-Recalls-Rugs/

AP Specialties Recalls Power Bank Chargers Due to Fire Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/AP-Specialties-Recalls-Power-Bank-Chargers/

Olympus Recalls Digital Audio Recorders Due to Burn Hazard:

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2015/Olympus-Recalls-Digital-Audio-Recorders/

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Recalls and Alerts:

Graco Recalls 11 Models of Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard:Leatherman Recalls Children's Multi-Tool Due to Laceration Hazard:CoScentrix Expands Recall of DD Brand Candles Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Hobby Lobby:Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Whippet Ski Poles Due to Risk of Injury:Aqua Lung Expands Recall of Buoyancy Compensators Due to Drowning Hazard:Venmar Ventilation Expands Recall of Air Exchangers Due to Fire Hazard:Tankless Water Heaters Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Daesung Celtic Enersys; Distributed Exclusively by Challenger Supply HoldingsVentamatic Recalls Cool Draft Misting Fans Due to Risk of Fire and Electric ShockMcDonald's Recalls Hello Kitty Themed Whistles Due to Choking and Aspiration HazardsFolding Lounge Chairs Recalled by 4Seasons Due to Fall Hazard; Sold exclusively at Ross StoresMarin Food Specialties, Inc. Initiates Voluntary Recall of Imported Organic Raw Almonds (Bitter Almonds) Due to Elevated Levels of Naturally Occurring Hydrogen CyanideSchwartz Brothers Bakery Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in “Everything Bagels”Oasis Brands, Inc. Recalls Products Lacteos Santa Martha Because of Possible Health RiskHouse of Spices (India) Inc. Issues Alert on Undeclared Sulfites in “Golden Raisin”New Jersey Firm Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Fish, Wheat and Egg In Garden Rotini Salad.