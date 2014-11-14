Myrtle Beach Police seeking to identify suspect in criminal sexual conduct case

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public's help in identifying a subject wanted for questioning regarding a criminal sexual conduct incident that happened earlier this month.

At about 6:30 a.m. on November 1, police responded to Broadway at the Beach for a call regarding a sexual assault. The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted, and she had apparent injuries on her head and face, according to the police report.

Anyone with information on the subject's whereabouts, or the incident that occurred is asked to call MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report 14-024727.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.