Glide into winter on Myrtle Beach's first indoor ice rink

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Lace up your skates and take our your winter gear, the ice rink is officially open at the Myrtle Beach Mall, making history for our area.

This ice rink is the first ever indoor ice skating rink to freeze in Myrtle Beach. The best part is, it is real ice.





The approximately 1,600 square foot ice rink can fit 50 people at a time. It is located right near the movie theater in the Myrtle Beach Mall.



The rink is family friendly and has something to offer for all ages and skating abilities.



The Grand Opening Friday, will include ice skating demonstrations by professional skaters, and ice hockey exhibition by current and former CCU ice hockey players.



If you like the movie Frozen, get ready for a special appearance from the Ice Skating Princess, herself.



The Myrtle Beach Mall has been working round the clock to make this happen, hoping it will bring the holiday spirit through its doors.



The grand opening of this rink at the Myrtle Beach Mall is one of many revitalization efforts.



The General Manager of the mall, Joe Perl, is hoping this will help make it "the place to be again." He thinks the immediate impact will be bringing thousands of people to the mall just in time for the holiday season.



It's no secret that in the approximately 30 years the mall has been open, it has seen many changes, including empty stores. The GM of the mall says this is the tip of the iceberg for revitalization and much more is yet to come.



"We're going to be announcing soon some renovation work that we're going to be doing,” Perl said. “We're looking to bring in additional food, redoing our food court, but you have to start somewhere, and this is that first step."



It's not just about growth for the mall but the area as a whole. Organizers hope getting a temporary rink in for Christmas will warm Grand Strand leaders up to the idea and consider a permanent one.



Think about sports tourism. It's no doubt warm weather sports boom in the Grand Strand, a permanent rink could help push those winter sports.



For now, this rink is temporary. It will only be open through the holidays, but anyone can come out and test the ice for themselves. It costs $10 to skate for two hours; skates are included in that price.



