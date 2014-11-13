Authorities still seeking suspect wanted for robbing Payday Loan in Darlington

Darlington PD says this could be the suspect's car.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington police are still looking for a woman wanted for robbing a cash advance loan lender.

On November 13, the suspect entered Payday Loan on Highway 52 armed with a gun, said Lt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington PD.

Police said the woman demanded money from an employee. After getting the money, the suspect tied an employee up in the back of the building, Nelson said.

The suspect is described as a black female wearing all black, no mask, police said. She may be driving a white Cadillac four-door vehicle.

If you have any information, call 843-398-4026 or 911.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.