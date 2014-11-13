How to stay active in the cold this winter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C - (WMBF) Winter is just around the corner, that means shorter days and less time outdoors. W e have a tendency to want to put off physical activities until warmer weather but that can put us at risk for health problems such as arthritis, diabetes and heart trouble. But there are ways to lose pounds, even when temperatures drop.



One of the best ways to get and stay fit is through exercise. Pepper Geddings Recreation Center offers a variety of options to folks on the Grand Strand including weight-training and swimming





“Our fitness classes are very popular," says Rob Cardella, Crabtree Gym Supervisor. "We have everything from Zumba, muscle pump, yoga, cycling. We do have a full cycling room. So if you're an avid cycler and can't get on the road in the winter, we have the bikes to do it.”



“[we have everything,] ranging from muscle pump to yoga, that's for the adults, says Nicki Stoddard, Crabtree Gym fitness instructor.We also have volleyball and pickleball that they can come in and play as well. And for the children, right now we have youth basketball going on. There's just a variety of things offered through all three of our facilities.”



REC Center patrons say the exercise helps keep them more than just physically fit, it keeps them socially fit as well.



“You can see I'm in good shape. I love coming here," says Stu Strothers, former Coastal Carolina University professor."Everyone here is very friendly."



According to the 2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, you need to do two types of physical activity each week to improve your health. Adults should engage in 150 minutes of aerobic activities weekly and in muscle-strengthening exercises 2 or more days a week.



Children and adolescents are required to be just a bit more active. They should be getting 60 minutes or more of physical activity each day.









Copyright. All Rights Reserved. WMBF News 2014.



