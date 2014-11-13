Myrtle Beach chamber to launch six-figure ad campaign for Memorial Day 2015

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Following a tumultuous Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach, city leaders and officials vowed to increase communication and safety efforts. A six-figure ad campaign, included in the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce 2015 budget, will be one part of the effort to promote increased safety for Memorial Day weekend.

“Within a few days after the disastrous Memorial Day Weekend of 2014, we offered (to local government) to help pay for additional law enforcement and lead a proactive publicity campaign in 2015 emphasizing lawfulness and safety,” said Brad Dean, president of the chamber.

The campaign will be featured on social media, as well as all media resources, Dean said.



“We anticipate this promotional effort will rely largely upon social media and related publicity efforts but we will not hesitate to use all media resources, as appropriate. Our intent is to target likely attendees for that weekend (based on geography, age, interests, etc.),” he continued.

The chamber said its efforts began in June.



“We are awaiting the final coordinated action plan of local governments, including an area-wide traffic pattern, and expect to kick [the campaign] off in early 2015,” Dean said.

The promotional message will essentially be, "We welcome anyone and everyone who desires to visit our local community and obey our laws, but if you don't intend to follow our laws we prefer you stay home or go elsewhere."

Stick with WMBF News for a follow-up on the campaign in early 2015.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.