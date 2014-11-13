No evidence found of plane crash in Georgetown, officials say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - First responders found no evidence of a plane crash in Georgetown and have called off the search.

First responders have been cleared from the search for evidence of a possible plane crash along Highway 17, Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said.

After searching and speaking with other people in the area, the department said it has not been able to find any evidence of a crashed plane, Eggiman confirmed

Rescue crews were called to the area of Ocean Highway (Highway 17) and the bridge going into the city of Georgetown at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

A number of units were called to the scene after a pilot reported the incident, the chief said.

